Injuries limited the Seward boys’ basketball roster, but the Jays had younger players step up and help the team to a 46-40 win Dec. 14, its first win of the season.
Traetyn Schaefer, Sam Schroeder and Bryce Piskorski played valuable minutes, Coach Mark Cidlik said.
“We had a great week of practice,” Cidlik said. “Our team worked their motion offense and went out and executed it against a solid Northwest team. I challenged our kids this week and they answered.”
Theo Hughes recorded a double double to lead the SHS team, scoring 13 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Carson Tvrdy added 10 points.
Northwest was 2-1 coming into the game with wins over Waverly and Crete. Cidlik said defense by Tvrdy and Gabe Knisley took away the Vikings’ top two scorers.
The Jays led 7-5 after the first quarter and 23-19 at halftime.
Up next for Seward (1-2) are home games against Lincoln Christian Dec. 17 and Norris Friday, Dec. 20. Friday’s tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
