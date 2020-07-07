The Seward Legion seniors split a twin bill with Wahoo July 2, winning game one 7-4 but falling in game two 5-3.
Coach Ben Kuefner said game one went very well. Theo Hughes got the start and struck out eight over five innings. Jacob Groff pitched the final two frames.
Seward scored six runs in the fourth inning to take the lead.
With two out and a runner on second, Hunter Novacek drew a walk. Trevor Ruth scored on a single by Tayden Vandenberg, and Novacek scored on a double by Zach Tonniges to take the lead.
Malachi Lyon doubled to left to drive in Vandenberg and Tonniges, and Gavin Sukup doubled to center to drive in Lyon. Sukup took third on a wild pitch and scored on another wild pitch to make the score 6-1.
Kuefner said some of his younger players got time in the outfield on defense and did well at the plate, as well, contributing to the team’s seven hits.
Game two didn’t go as well. Kuefner said it took awhile for the offense to get going. Five different batters had one hit for Seward, and Sukup, Parker Hammond and Vandenberg each drove in a run.
Tayte Rolenc got the start and pitched six innings, striking out five.
The juniors’ double header with Wahoo scheduled for July 1 was canceled because of field conditions.
The juniors (1-3) are scheduled to play at Gretna Friday, July 10.
The seniors (3-1) were to travel to Bennington July 7 and host Grand Island U-Save Saturday, July 11, at 5:30 and 8 p.m.
Bennington was the state champion in 2019 and beat Seward in the first round at state. Kuefner said Seward didn’t hit well in that game, and the team is looking forward to the rematch.
