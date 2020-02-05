Seward took nine wrestlers to the Central Conference tournament Feb. 1 at Lexington and brought home four medals. The Bluejays were fifth in the team standings.
The Jays also swept their two duals in the double dual Jan. 30. SHS beat Holdrege and Boys Town.
Senior Sean Martin was the Jays’ only champion. He was 3-0 with two pins at 145 pounds. He picked up his 100th career win Jan. 30, beating Trevin Melroy 8-4. Melroy was also his championship opponent at conference.
Coach Bob Core said Martin was the first 100-win wrestler since Tristan Snover in 2017.
“That was a good accomplishment for him,” he said.
Jordan Covert and Mason Bisbee both finished second at conference.
Covert competed at 152 pounds, filling in for Nolan Hill who is out with an injury. The Bluejay senior was 2-0 at the duals and went 3-1 with a pin at conference.
“He stepped in and took advantage of the opportunity,” Coach Bob Core said.
Bisbee, wrestling at 160 pounds, was 1-1 at conference and 2-0 at the duals.
Cash Duncan (106) and Zach Ellingson (195) placed third, Wyatt Warner (182) was fourth, and Conner Rosendale (126) and Breckin Schoepf (132) finished sixth.
“It’s hard to compete without a full team,” Core said.
Despite that, the Jays wrestled as well as they could and did some good things, he said.
Seward is scheduled to wrestle at Schuyler Thursday, Feb. 6, in a dual rescheduled because of weather, and Friday, Feb. 7, at Fairbury.
“We hope we keep going and improving,” Core said.
