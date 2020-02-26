Seward had three wrestlers compete in the state championships Feb. 20-22, and all three won at least one match.
Senior Sean Martin finished his high school career as the Class B 145-pound runner-up.
“Sean wrestled a great tournament,” Coach Bob Core said.
Martin avenged an earlier-season loss in the quarterfinals, pinning Daniel Wellnitz of Chadron. In the semifinals, Martin defeated Gage Stokey of Ogallala to earn a spot in the finals against Brady Fago of Lexington.
“Sean couldn’t get his shots against Lexington,” Core said.
Fago won the match 9-4, giving Martin the silver medal.
Core said Martin hopes to wrestle in college, although he doesn’t know where yet.
Fellow senior Zach Ellingson was 1-2 at 195 pounds, pinning his first opponent of the tournament before losing by pin to the eventual state champion.
“He’s a two-time qualifier and has done some good things,” Core said.
Sophomore Cash Duncan, in his second trip to state, was 2-2 at 106 pounds. He lost his second match in the consolation quarterfinals, one win away from medaling.
“That’s huge for him,” Core said.
Overall, Core said, the three Bluejays wrestled well and kept fighting against tough opponents. The Jays finished mid-pack in the Class B team standings.
“With three kids, that’s not bad,” Core said.
