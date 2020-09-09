Early in a season, there can be many unknowns. After the first week of matches for the Malcolm volleyball team, there may be more questions than answers. A team used to making deep post season runs, this year’s squad –– devoid of any division one commits or any players six-feet or taller –– is still learning who they are.
The Clippers went 3-3 over the opening five days, and the competition toughened as the week progressed.
Malcolm opened Sept. 1 at Conestoga and made quick work of the Cougars with a 25-10, 25-16, 25-14 sweep. Kiley Elkins showed that she will be a go-to hitter for the Clippers as the junior knocked down 16 kills.
Lauryn England is settling into her role as the primary setter. The sophomore had 24 assists in the opening match. Danielle Fortik led the team with seven digs, while Abby Zegar played solid defense with an additional six digs. The freshman also served three aces and added three kills.
“We had some players that had to quarantine which meant our JV girls had to step up,” Malcolm head coach Amber Dolliver said. “Abby did a great job both serving and on defense.”
Two days later, Malcolm traveled to Omaha to face Brownell-Talbot and Louisville in a triangular. The Clippers were in and out quickly with a pair of sweeps as they put down the Raiders 25-14, 25-22 and the Lions 25-18, 25-15.
Kaitlyn Dostal led the way with 10 kills in the Brownell-Talbot match.
“Kaitlyn has been a strong leader for the team thus far,” Dolliver said about her senior outside hitter.
The Clippers had 14 service aces against the Raiders. England led the way with eight aces and 24 set assists.
Elkins put 15 kills to the floor and had nine digs against Louisville while England offered up 20 assists.
The competition was considerably more difficult in the Sept. 5 Beatrice Invitational as C-1 Malcolm squared off against players from Classes A and B.
The Clippers opened up with a tough 25-20, 25-23 loss to Aurora before falling to the junior varsity squad from Millard West 25-20, 28-26. Malcolm ended a frustrating day with a loss to Gross Catholic in the seventh-place match, 27-25, 25-23.
“While we kept most of the sets close, our overall performance was not up to our standards,” Dolliver said. “We finally have our full team back at school and in the gym so hopefully some good practices and normal rotations will help.
“We need a solid week of practice heading into our tournament.”
The Clippers (3-3) host the Malcolm Boosters Invitational Thursday and Saturday. Malcolm will face Fairbury (0-3) and Ashland-Greenwood (1-2) in pool play matches on Thursday, Sept. 10. On Saturday, Sept. 12, the Clippers will see Centennial (4-2) and Fort Calhoun (3-1) in pool play. The other pool features Conestoga (0-4), Elmwood-Murdock (3-4), Louisville (0-4), Lincoln Lutheran (3-1) and Milford (2-2).
