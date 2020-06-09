Jake Knabel, director of athletic communications at Concordia University, has been staying busy compiling best-of lists. He's put together the top players to wear a given number at Concordia in football, men's basketball and women's basketball so far.
Since he's focused on the GPAC era, which started after I moved to Seward, the local athletes are ones I remember, not just from their days at Concordia, but from their high school careers. Jason Jisa (mbb), Brevin Sloup (mbb), Seth Fitzke (fb) and Trey Barnes (fb) all graduated from Seward High, and Chandler Folkerts (mbb) and Kyle Rakow (fb) are from Milford. Dan Ellis (fb) and Andrew Schlueter (fb) are from SHS, but graduated from high school before I got here.
While area schools have had outstanding girls' basketball players who have gone on to success at the collegiate level, many have chosen to play at other colleges.
It's really kind-of cool to look over Jake's list and say, "Oh yeah, I remember him/her." It's a nice trip down memory lane, that's for sure.
