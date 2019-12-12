With most of the roster learning how to play at the varsity level, the Seward boys’ basketball team struggled to score in its first two games.
The Jays lost to Hastings 62-21 Dec. 5 and to North Bend 64-35 Dec. 7.
“We have to learn how to play a complete game,” Coach Mark Cidlik said. “We will have to stay positive and patient but yet demand that they continue to get better.”
Hastings had everyone back from last year and added a 6-9 transfer student.
“They were as complete of a team as we will see all season,” Cidlik said. “Our kids need to keep their heads up and not let this one bother them.”
Ben Myers led the offense with six points.
The Jays played well for the first 12 minutes at North Bend, Cidlik said. The Tigers are physical, skilled and have improved their shooting, he said.
Carson Tvrdy and Sam Schroeder each scored eight points.
Seward (0-2) has one game on the schedule this week – a trip to Grand Island Saturday, Dec. 14, to play Northwest at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.