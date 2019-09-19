Hunter Novacek gained over 100 yards rushing, and Seward football beat Lexington 35-14 Sept. 13
On the down side, the Jays committed 16 penalties.
“You never want that,” Coach Jamie Opfer said. “That’s not what we’re here for. We need to clean that up.”
He said the coaches talked to the team about that at halftime, and the Bluejays responded well.
“We just need to control the controllables,” he said.
He said it took awhile for the Jays to get going. SHS scored on a 19-yard run by Tyson Franklin in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Ben Myers scored on a two-yard run and completed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Josh Sagehorn. Myers added another 2-yard run touchdown run in the third quarter, and Gavin Sukup scored from one yard out in the fourth.
Myers finished with 130 yards passing, and Novacek rushed for 106 yards. Sagehorn led the defense with six solo tackles and one assist.
The Jays (2-1) will host Bennington (1-2) Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. The Badgers have lost to Skutt and Waverly.
"They are a really good team," Opfer said. "They have one of the best quarterbacks in the state."
He said the Badgers run a spread offense and a four-man front on defense, which the Jays haven't seen in a game yet.
"We're super excited to show our improvements," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.