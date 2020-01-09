Centennial senior Caleb Horne had a breakout week last week, scoring a combined 48 points over two games and helping the Broncos to a pair of wins.
Horne scored a career-high 27 in the Broncos’ 62-43 win over Superior Jan. 3.
“He played really well. He had a good week of practice,” Coach Cam Scholl said.
Superior stayed close with the three-point game, Scholl said, adding that Centennial’s offense wasn’t clicking efficiently.
In addition to Horne’s 27, Jake Bargen cracked double digits with 11 points. Cooper Gierhan picked up six rebounds and dished out five assists. Scholl said the CHS junior did a lot of good things, despite being held below his 13.6 points-per-game scoring average.
“It was a pretty workmanlike game for us,” he said. “Superior is better than their record indicates. It was a good way to get back on track.”
The momentum continued, both for Horne and the Broncos, at Heartland Jan. 4. Horne scored 21 and the Broncos won 54-35.
Bargen drew Heartland’s best player, who averages 20 points per game, to defend and held him to six points, Scholl said.
A lapse at the end of the first quarter allowed the Huskies to cut into the lead, but CHS put together a run of its own to pull away.
“This was one of our more complete games of the year,” Scholl said. “Heartland has a nice group. It’s tough to win at their place.”
In addition to Horne’s 21 points, Gierhan scored 17. Horne was 5-5 from three-point range, and Gierhan made three of five attempts.
Horne also had seven rebounds, and Mike Nisly delivered five assists.
The Broncos (9-1) will travel to Sutton Friday, Jan. 10, to play a 6-2 Mustang team that is physical and competitive, Scholl said.
On Saturday, Jan. 11, the Broncos will host Raymond Central at 4 p.m. Scholl said these Mustangs are a good athletic team that will be a challenge for the Broncos.
“We will have to be on our game,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.