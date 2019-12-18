Wrestlers from Seward, Milford and Centennial met in Milford Dec. 12 to determine which team would rise to the top. When the dust settled, Milford finished with dual wins over Centennial (48-27) and Seward (36-30). Seward defeated Centennial 54-30.
Milford Coach Joe Schluckebier said the Eagles had never won the triangular before.
“We knew we had a good shot to beat both Centennial and Seward,” he said. “Centennial is always tough, and Seward is tough at the upper weights.”
One of the marquee matches came at 126 pounds in the Milford/Centennial dual – Ethan Zegers and Gaven Schernikau.
“They have a ton of respect for each other,” Schluckebier said. “Ethan has put in a lot of work in the offseason. He’s made a commitment to be better.”
Zegers won the match-up 8-2. CHS Coach Phil Payne said the score could have been closer, but Schernikau gave up two penalty points.
The match between Ryan Payne and Trent Stauffer when the Broncos and Eagles wrestled was another good one. Payne got the win 3-0.
“We have a lot to work on,” Coach Payne said. “There were some matches we let get away.”
Seward Coach Bob Core said the Bluejays wrestled well and had chances to win the dual against Milford.
Payne was 2-0 on the night at 132 pounds with the win over Stauffer and a pin of Seward’s Breckin Schoepf.
Sean Martin of Seward of Seward was also 2-0. He pinned Dominick Reyes of Centennial at 145 pounds and Carter Springer of Milford at 152 pounds. Wyatt Warner added two wins for the Jays at 182 pounds, pinning Samuel Payne of Centennial and Ethan Buchli of Milford.
Konner Schluckebier of Milford wrestled to wins over Centennial’s Colby Martin and Cash Duncan of Seward. Ethan Zegers (126 pounds) beat Gaven Schernikau of Centennial and Levi Stanton of Seward.
Schernikau went 1-1 at 126 pounds, pinning Stanton and losing to Zegers.
Samuel Payne was 1-1 at 195 pounds, pinning Buchli and losing to Warner by pin. Duncan (113 pounds) and Jordan Covert (160 pounds) were 1-1 for Seward.
Coach Payne said the Broncos need to get better on their feet. He was pleased to see Schernikau and Dominick Reyes keep from allowing a major decision, which gives an additional team point.
The Eagles and Bluejays competed at Crete Dec. 14, and Milford finished second, the highest it’s ever been at that tournament, despite having no individual champions, Coach Schluckebier said.
Seward was fourth in the team standings and won two gold medals – Martin and Jackson Warren at 285 pounds.
“I thought we wrestled really well,” Core said. “Sean wrestled a good match in the final with Jeaven.”
Martin pinned his way to the finals at 145 pounds. There he wrestled Jeaven Scdoris of Milford and won 5-4.
Warren pinned all three of his opponents.
Scdoris, Zegers and Jack Chapman (138) all finished second for Milford. Schluckebier and Christopher Scdoris (160) finished third. Stauffer and Carter Springer (152) placed fourth, and Thomas Vance (170) and Lorenzo Temple (220) finished sixth.
For Seward, Conner Rosendale (120) and Zach Ellingson (195) earned third places. Warner finished fifth, and Nolan Hill (152) and Jordan Kavulak (220) were sixth.
Centennial will wrestle a series of duals this week. The Broncos will meet Cross County-Osceola and Raymond Central at Raymond Central Thursday, Dec. 19, and will compete at the Sutton Duals Friday, Dec. 20.
Seward will be at Platteview Friday, Dec. 20, for a tournament.
“The kids wrestle hard. We get a lot of pins, but we give up a lot of pins,” Core said. “I’m pleased with where we are.”
Milford was at Axtell for a tournament Dec. 17 and will travel to Logan View Saturday, Dec. 21.
