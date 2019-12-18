Centennial was able to overcome its opponents’ hot shooting in its last two games en route to two more wins. The Broncos beat Sandy Creek 46-29 and Tri County 49-43.
“There was a pattern in both,” Coach Cam Scholl said. “In the first quarter, our opponent shot lights out. We were able to overcome that, but it’s hard to do.”
Centennial played Sandy Creek Dec. 12. The score was tied at 15-15 after the first quarter, but the CHS defense held the Cougars to 14 points for the rest of the game.
Scholl said Sandy Creek is much improved. CHS, though, was able to shut down the Cougars’ inside game, he said.
“We were able to make enough shots in the second half and put the game away,” Scholl said.
Jake Bargen scored 21 to lead Centennial. He was 4-6 from three-point range. Joel Bargen grabbed nine rebounds.
On Saturday, the Broncos defeated Tri County but had to come from behind to do so.
“They’re the best team we’ve played so far,” Scholl said.
Tri County led 18-11 after the first quarter. The Broncos fought back to tie the score at 24-24 by halftime and pulled away in the second half.
Cooper Gierhan scored 21 to pace the Broncos, and Jake Bargen added 13. Lane Zimmer scored 10 points inside.
“He’s physically about as gifted an athlete as we’ve had,” Scholl said of the freshman. “He’s still learning, but he’s an important piece of our offense.”
Centennial outrebounded Tri County 25-13, which Scholl was pleased to see.
“We just need to keep getting better,” he said.
Centennial was to host Fairbury Dec. 17 and travel to Milford Friday, Dec. 20, for a 7:45 p.m. game.
“We will have to play our best in both games,” Scholl said.
