Centennial will have two runners in the Class D state meet Friday, Oct. 25.
Madison Brandenburgh and Gaven Schernikau both placed 11th in the District D1 meet Oct. 17 at McCool Junction.
Brandenburgh crossed the line in 22:17.7.
“Madison has been a really consistent runner the last four meets where she has been in the 22-minute range. Having some race experience after the first four meets gave her some confidence to run out front and be aggressive,” Coach Rob Johansen said.
Schernikau finished in 18:18.15, earning his first trip to the state meet.
“He has been close in the past and finally was able to stay healthy during the season and be at the top of his game for races,” Johansen said. “It has become extremely difficult to make it to state as the numbers continue to grow in the sport. It’s not easy to be in the top 15 when there are 87 runners.”
The Class D girls will run at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Kearney Country Club. The boys will run at 3 p.m.
