Centennial’s football team hasn’t lost a game since 2017’s state final. It kept the streak alive with a 48-7 win over Syracuse Aug. 30.
Coach Evan Klanecky was pleased with his team’s play, especially since about half the team is new this year.
“More guys got their first Friday night last night than ever,” he said Aug. 31.
Syracuse came out in different sets from what the Broncos had prepared for, he said. However, the Broncos were able to adjust.
“We did a good job rolling with the punches,” Klanecky said. “We had some mental errors, but that’s expected in game one.”
Centennial led 35-0 at halftime.
Klanecky said the team only has about 40% of its offense installed. Quarterback Cooper Gierhan is in his first season under center and did a good job managing the game, the coach said. Davon Brees, who transferred from Seward, also ran well from his running back position.
Sophomore Jayden Hartshorn made some big plays at left tackle and inside linebacker, as well, Klanecky said.
The Bronco (1-0) will hit the road this week and travel to Malcolm. Klanecky said the Clippers are similar to the Broncos in that they do what they do. They run a 4-4 defense, and the Broncos will prepare for the wrinkles Malcolm will throw in.
“We know them pretty well. We have had some good battles,” he said.
Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.
