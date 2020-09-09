The offense sputtered for the Centennial softball team last week. The Broncos hosted Aurora and gave up 17 runs to the visitors in a 17-0 loss Sept. 1. At the Fairbury Invitational Sept. 5, Centennial came up short against Hastings St. Cecilia 12-4 and FCEMF 9-0.
Against Aurora, CHS managed just one hit, a single by Halle Kinnett.
CHS pitching allowed 14 hits, including five doubles and a home run.
The highlight of the weekend came against St. Cecilia, when Daylee Dey gave the Broncos a 4-3 second-inning lead with a grand slam.
“It was the perfect time to do it,” Coach Joe Dey said.
The Hawkettes took the lead back in the bottom of the third and went on to win. Coach Dey said they have an explosive offense.
“I didn’t feel we played terrible. Hastings St. Cecilia just hit better,” he said.
Centennial finished with three hits, including Dey’s home run.
The Broncos couldn’t get anything going offensively against FCEMF in the second game. CHS hit line drives at the defense, while FCEMF used its speed on the bases.
Coach Dey said the Broncos are getting better on defense but need to improve their hitting.
“We have to be better hitters,” he said.
The Broncos (2-9) were scheduled to host a triangular at Gresham Sept. 8, but the games were postponed because of weather. On Thursday, Sept. 10, the team is slated to play a triangular at Adams Central with York. CHS has the weekend off.
“It’s a chance to regroup and heal,” Coach Dey said.
