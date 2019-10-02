Cool and damp conditions the morning of Sept. 28 were just more challenges for the Centennial softball team to overcome at the Central City Invitational.
“It was mind over matter to get over them,” Coach Jake Polk said.
The Broncos overcame the weather and their three opponent to defend their tournament championship.
Centennial opened with a 7-5 win over Lakeview. The Broncos led 6-2 going into the sixth inning, and the Vikings scored three to cut the lead to two. Polk said errors allowed the inning to continue.
Daylee Dey was 2-3 and drove in three runs for Centennial. Kailey Ziegler got the win in the circle.
“It was a grind, but it was good to get the win,” Polk said.
In game two, CHS beat Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend 7-1. Chaylee Tonniges was 3-3 with two doubles. Hunter Hartshorn was 2-3 with a triple and drove in three runs.
Polk said the Broncos played cleaner defense. Dey struck out eight in the circle to get the win.
The Broncos dominated Central City 12-0 in the championship game after waiting quite some time before playing, Polk said.
“We hit the reset button and got refocused,” he said.
He said CHS hit well with runners in scoring position. Dey and Erika Cast had two hits each, and Cast drove in three runs. Dey, Aurora Junge and Hartshorn drove in two runs each. Hartshorn hit a home run in the bottom of the third to end the game via the run rule.
Cast was the winning pitcher. Polk said she was able to keep the Bison hitters off balance.
The Broncos beat Polk County 12-0 Sept. 24 and Schuyler 13-0 Sept. 26.
Up next, the Broncos (20-8) were scheduled to host a triangular Oct. 1, which was cancelled because of rain, and play in the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament Friday, Oct. 4. CHS is the No. 3 seed and will play FCEMF at 10 a.m. in Fairbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.