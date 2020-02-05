After over a week away from competition, the Centennial boys’ basketball team was back in action Jan. 28 at Fillmore Central. CHS pulled away late for a 44-38 victory.
The Broncos played again Jan. 31, beating Thayer Central 39-20.
“It was nice to get back after a 10-day layoff,” Coach Cam Scholl said.
Centennial got off to a sluggish start against Fillmore Central and trailed by eight at halftime. Defensively, CHS played well, but the offense didn’t have the ball very much, Scholl said.
“We didn’t play great, but when you can win when you don’t shoot well, you’ll take it,” he said.
Caleb Horne led the offense with 15 points, and Cooper Gierhan added 12.
Centennial’s shooting woes continued at home against Thayer Central, but the Broncos made the shots when they needed to, Scholl said.
“Our intensity and concentration level was really good,” he said. “Any time you win is a good thing.”
Gierhan and Horne score 13 points each, and Lane Zimmer pulled down 14 rebounds. Horne is currently shooting with a lot of confidence, Scholl said.
Winning a couple games heading into the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament helps the team get its heads into the right spot, he said.
“If we want to get where we want, we’ll have to shoot better,” Scholl said.
The Broncos (13-3) were to host Fairbury Feb. 4, with the winner advancing to the semifinals. The other side of the bracket is Heartland and Milford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.