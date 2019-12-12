Once the Centennial girls got into rhythm, they were able to get the offense going against David City in the season opener Dec. 5.
The Broncos beat the Scouts 67-44 behind 17 points from Hunter Hartshorn and 15 points from Kate Hirschfeld.
Centennial outscored David City 25-9 in the third quarter, and that broke the game open, Coach Jake Polk said.
On Dec. 7, the Broncos hosted Nebraska Christian and built a 32-12 halftime lead. That extended to 45-18 by the end of the third quarter.
Hirschfeld again scored 15 points, and Hartshorn added 10.
“I thought we did a better job finding our rhythm,” Polk said.
He said the Broncos committed some silly fouls, sending Nebraska Christian to the free throw line where they scored all 12 first-half points.
Polk said the CHS offense is ahead of where he thought it would be, and the Broncos are shooting well.
Up next for CHS (2-0) is a pair of home games – Sandy Creek Thursday, Dec. 12, and Tri County Saturday, Dec. 14. Both games are scheduled for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.