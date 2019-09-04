The Seward softball team picked up four wins and a tournament championship last week. The Jays beat York 10-2 Aug. 27, lost to Crete 12-1 Aug. 29 and swept their home invitational Aug. 31, beating Grand Island Central Catholic 6-3, Centennial 8-0 and Fairbury 10-7.
Coach Rich Eber said the Jays were able to jump on GICC early, building a 6-0 lead after two innings. Jordin Battaglia was 2-3 with a double. Danielle Klenke was 2-2, and Grace Hamling hit a home run and drove in three.
In game two, the Jays defeated Centennial behind five strikeouts by pitcher Sydney Parra. Claire Karel was 3-3 with a home run. Battaglia and Parra had two hits each, with one of Parra’s a home run. She also drove in three runs.
In the final, the Jays were able to avenge last year’s finals loss to Fairbury.
“We won 10-7 in a really exciting game,” Eber said.
Seward trailed 3-1 after the second inning and then scored four in the third. Fairbury scored four in the fourth to take the lead back 7-5. Seward scored five in the sixth inning to retake the lead. Haley Marshall’s three-run home run put SHS in front.
Seward had 13 hits, seven of them doubles. Battaglia also stole three bases.
“They never gave up,” Eber said, adding that it’s been at least four years since Seward won its home tournament. “The girls were really excited.”
Seward opened the week with a 10-2 win over York. SHS finished with 12 hits including home runs by Hamling and Parra.
Crete handed the Jays their only loss of the week, holding SHS to four hits. Hamling and Marshall both hit doubles, and Karel was 2-3.
“It wasn’t our night,” Eber said. “Crete played extremely well, and we didn’t.”
Up next for Seward (7-2) was a home game against Columbus Sept. 3 and a trip to Norris Thursday, Sept. 5. Seward’s next game is Thursday, Sept. 12, at home against Beatrice.
