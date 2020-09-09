Seward’s volleyball team split a triangular Sept. 1 and lost on the road Sept. 3.
The Bluejays played Hastings and Adams Central in a triangular, beating Hastings 25-21, 22-25, 25-14 and losing to Adams Central 25-23, 25-15.
Coach Tom Pallas said Adams Central is in the top 10 of Class C1 and has a 6-3 sophomore middle hitter.
Seward played well in the first set, but unforced errors reared their heads in the second. Pallas said the Jays did not hit well.
“You can’t give away free points,” he said. “We have to improve on that as the season goes on.”
Abbey Ringler led the team with 10 kills, and Ellie Sagehorn picked up 12 digs.
The Jays did a better job against Hastings, Pallas said. In the second set, the Tigers put a run together, thanks to more unforced SHS errors.
“When we don’t beat ourselves, we are good,” Pallas said.
In the third set, the Jays forced Hastings into its own unforced errors.
Anna Hughes led the Jays with 14 kills. Ringler picked up 10 digs, and Desirae Hibbert delivered 32 set assists.
The week ended with a 25-18, 25-23, 25-15 loss at Columbus Lakeview. Lakeview is ranked No. 7 in Class C1 and is the best team, besides Norris, the Jays have played yet this season, Pallas said.
The Jays tied the score at 18-18 in the first set, but Lakeview scored the last seven points. Set two was a battle, Pallas said, and the Jays played very well.
In the third set, Seward gave up too many runs to the Vikings, he said.
“Overall we made a lot of really good plays,” Pallas said. “Lakeview made some miraculous digs.”
Seward finished with six service errors, and they came at crucial times, the coach said.
Ringler finished with 11 kills. Tanya Miller and Hughes had seen kills each, and Sagehorn picked up 13 digs.
Seward (3-3) is scheduled to travel to Nebraska City Thursday, Sept. 10, and play in a tournament at Norris Saturday, Sept. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.