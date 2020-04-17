If you would like your information added or updated, contact lizz@sewardindependent.com
Seward County
Featured:
Monday-Sunday 10am-2pm Curbside Pickup only, Wednesday-Saturday 5pm-7pm Curbside pickup or Delivery, Closed Sunday-Tuesday Nights
Online and Phone ordering only! Curbside pickup
Tuesday-Friday 7 am-1 pm, Saturday 8 am-12pm, Closed Sunday-Monday
Pick-up, Curbside pick-up and Delivery available
Monday-Thursday 11 am-1 pm, 5 pm- 8 pm, Friday-Saturday 11 am-1 pm, 5 pm- 9 pm, Closed Sunday
Monday-Saturday 6 am-9 pm, Sunday 7:30 am-9 pm
Allure Fashion Boutique - Storefront closed, Curbside pickup
Monday-Saturday 10am-4pm, Closed Sunday
Amigos - Drive thru only
Ana Patricia - Storefront closed, Visit online store and social media for sales
Betty’s Bunch - Please call
Bottle Rocket Brewing - Curbside pickup, call for hours
Casey’s General Store - Normal Hours, No-Contact Pizza Delivery Option
Cattle Bank & Trust - Drive thru only
Chapters Books and Gifts - Storefront Temporarily closed Shop online, call or email. Curbside pick-up, ship to your house or delivery
Edward Jones All Seward Offices - taking appointments by phone or WEBEX
Dairy Queen - No sit-down service carry out or drive-thru only
Davisson Furniture Center - Normal hours, Limiting people, Please refrain from coming in if you are sick
Dragonfly Coffee House - No sit-down service
Dollar General - Everyday - 8am-7pm Senior Citizen Hour Every Morning - 8-9am
Farmers and Merchants Bank - Drive thru only
Fast Mart - Monday-Saturday 5 am-11 pm, Sunday Normal hours
Flydogz - Call or check Facebook for updated hours
Godfather's - Carry out only
Git N Split-Normal hours
Jones Bank - Drive thru only
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant - Call for hours, offering delivery and carryout
La Cocina - Opening Saturday, April 18 Carry out only
Liberty First Credit Union - Drive thru only
Liberty House - Normal hours
Liz's Sweet Stuff Bakery and Market - Storefront open, Curbside pickup and Delivery offered
Monday-Wednesday and Saturday Open until 2
Thursday-Friday open until 4
Lula Belle - Limited hours or by appointment
Thursday-Friday 11-5, Saturday 10-4
Marla Belitz Johnson CPA - By Appointment Only
Merle's Flower Shop
Monday-Friday 9 am-4 pm, Closed Saturday and Sunday
Merle's Garden Center - Normal hours
Mueri Drug- Curbside pickup available
Monday-Friday 9 am-4 pm, Saturday 9 am-1 pm
Neutral Grounds- Curbside pickup available, check social media for updates
Orscheln Farm & Home Store
Sunday-Saturday 8 am-6 pm
Pizza Kitchen - Normal hours, Carryout, Curbside pickup, Local Delivery Check Facebook, call for specials
Red Path Gallery & Tasting Room - Window shopping, Curbside pickup, delivery in Seward - Call for updated hours
Rivoli - Theater temporarily closed, Movie Place Video open
Rue 6 - Call for hours and specials
Runza - Drive-Thru only
Sack Lumber Company - Normal hours, offering phone ordering and free local delivery
Second Closet - Now accepting summer clothing
Thursday, Friday and Saturday 1:00-4:00. Drop offs only - see our Facebook page for details, as our procedure has temporarily changed.
Seward Lumber - Normal hours, offering home delivery, free ship-to-store option
Seward Memorial Library - Drive Thru available
Seward County Independent - Closed to the public.
Available by phone, email or appointment. 402-643-3673 / office@sewardindependent.com
Speedee Mart - Normal Hours
Suhr and Lichty - By Appointment Only
TNT Kountry Krafts & Boutique - Storefront closed, order online and check Facebook
Union Bank and Trust - Drive Thru
Valentino's - Carry-out, Curbside pickup, Delivery
Saline County
Featured:
Brew House – Curbside pickup, Monday- Sunday 9am-1pm, Friday-Saturday 5pm-7pm
Antojitos Guatemalecos – Carryout only
Barnas Drug – Normal hours
Blue River Meats – Normal hours
Brandt Carpet & Tile – Normal hours
Burger King – Carryout and drive thru only
Casey’s General Store – Normal hours
Citizen’s State Bank – Drive thru only
City Bank & Trust – Drive thru only
Crete Ace Hardware – Normal hours, curbside pickup available
Crete Food Mart – Normal hours, curbside pickup and delivery available
Crete Glass – By appointment only
Crete Lumber – Normal hours
Crete News – Please call
Crete Public Library – Drive thru only
Crete Veterinary Clinic – Monday-Thursday
8am-5pm, Friday-Saturday 8am-12pm
Crist Auto Body & Towing – Normal hours
Cristina’s Family Restaurant – Carryout and Curbside pickup only
Dairy Queen – Carryout and drive thru only
DeLeon’s Mexican Food – Carryout only
Dollar General – Everyday 8am-7pm, Senior Citizen hour every morning 8-9am
Dvoracek Memorial Library – Front door pickup only
Elle’s On Main – Curbside pickup, Monday-Friday 11am-2pm, 5pm-8pm
Farmers & Merchants Bank – Drive thru only
First State Bank Nebraska – Drive thru only
Food Mesto – Normal hours, Curbside pickup and delivery available
Frank's Smokehouse – Normal hours
Friend Insurance Center – Please call
Friend Sentinel – Call Seward County Independent or Crete News
Glady’s Antojitos Mejicanos – Carryout only
Great Wall IV – Carryout and delivery only
Great Western Bank – Drive thru only
Henning’s/Crete Floral – Normal hours, curbside pickup and delivery available
Jay’s Oil – Walk up window
Johnson Pharmacy – Curbside pickup
Karpisek’s Market – Normal hours
Ken’s Pharmacy - Drive thru only
King Buffet – Carryout only
La Herradura Mexican Restaurant – Carryout only
Lothrop Animal Clinic – Normal hours
Noa’s Deli - Carryout only
Orscheln Farm & Home – Normal hours
Pinnacle Bank – Drive thru only
Pizza Hut – Carryout or delivery
Qwik 6 – Normal hours, Curbside pickup and delivery available
Runza – Drive thru only
Sack Lumber – Normal hours
Stop N Shop – Normal hours
Subway – Carryout and drive thru only, ordering online is preferred
The Freckled Door – Storefront closed, Shop online or call
Union Bank & Trust – Drive thru only
Valentino’s – Carryout and delivery
Western United Mutual Insurance – Please call
Wilber Republican – Call Seward County Independent or Crete News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.