Seward County

Featured:

Cafe on the Square

Monday-Sunday 10am-2pm Curbside Pickup only, Wednesday-Saturday 5pm-7pm Curbside pickup or Delivery, Closed Sunday-Tuesday Nights

JD’s Coffee Shop

Online and Phone ordering only! Curbside pickup

Tuesday-Friday 7 am-1 pm, Saturday 8 am-12pm, Closed Sunday-Monday

Sparetime Lounge and Grill

Pick-up, Curbside pick-up and Delivery available

Monday-Thursday 11 am-1 pm, 5 pm- 8 pm, Friday-Saturday 11 am-1 pm, 5 pm- 9 pm, Closed Sunday

Pac N Save

Monday-Saturday 6 am-9 pm, Sunday 7:30 am-9 pm

Allure Fashion Boutique - Storefront closed, Curbside pickup

Monday-Saturday 10am-4pm, Closed Sunday

Amigos - Drive thru only

Ana Patricia - Storefront closed, Visit online store and social media for sales

Betty’s Bunch - Please call

Bottle Rocket Brewing - Curbside pickup, call for hours

Casey’s General Store - Normal Hours, No-Contact Pizza Delivery Option

Cattle Bank & Trust - Drive thru only

Chapters Books and Gifts - Storefront Temporarily closed Shop online, call or email. Curbside pick-up, ship to your house or delivery

Edward Jones All Seward Offices - taking appointments by phone or WEBEX

Dairy Queen - No sit-down service carry out or drive-thru only

Davisson Furniture Center - Normal hours, Limiting people, Please refrain from coming in if you are sick

Dragonfly Coffee House - No sit-down service

Dollar General - Everyday - 8am-7pm Senior Citizen Hour Every Morning - 8-9am

Farmers and Merchants Bank - Drive thru only

Fast Mart - Monday-Saturday 5 am-11 pm, Sunday Normal hours

Flydogz - Call or check Facebook for updated hours

Godfather's - Carry out only

Git N Split-Normal hours

Jones Bank - Drive thru only

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant - Call for hours, offering delivery and carryout

La Cocina - Opening Saturday, April 18 Carry out only

Liberty First Credit Union - Drive thru only

Liberty House - Normal hours

Liz's Sweet Stuff Bakery and Market - Storefront open, Curbside pickup and Delivery offered

Monday-Wednesday and Saturday Open until 2

Thursday-Friday open until 4

Lula Belle - Limited hours or by appointment

Thursday-Friday 11-5, Saturday 10-4

Marla Belitz Johnson CPA - By Appointment Only

Merle's Flower Shop

Monday-Friday 9 am-4 pm, Closed Saturday and Sunday

Merle's Garden Center - Normal hours

Mueri Drug- Curbside pickup available

Monday-Friday 9 am-4 pm, Saturday 9 am-1 pm

Neutral Grounds- Curbside pickup available, check social media for updates

Orscheln Farm & Home Store

Sunday-Saturday 8 am-6 pm

Pizza Kitchen - Normal hours, Carryout, Curbside pickup, Local Delivery Check Facebook, call for specials

Red Path Gallery & Tasting Room - Window shopping, Curbside pickup, delivery in Seward - Call for updated hours

Rivoli - Theater temporarily closed, Movie Place Video open

Rue 6 - Call for hours and specials

Runza - Drive-Thru only

Sack Lumber Company - Normal hours, offering phone ordering and free local delivery

Second Closet - Now accepting summer clothing

Thursday, Friday and Saturday 1:00-4:00. Drop offs only - see our Facebook page for details, as our procedure has temporarily changed.

Seward Lumber - Normal hours, offering home delivery, free ship-to-store option

Seward Memorial Library - Drive Thru available

Seward County Independent - Closed to the public.

Available by phone, email or appointment. 402-643-3673 / office@sewardindependent.com

Speedee Mart - Normal Hours

Suhr and Lichty - By Appointment Only

TNT Kountry Krafts & Boutique - Storefront closed, order online and check Facebook

Union Bank and Trust - Drive Thru

Valentino's - Carry-out, Curbside pickup, Delivery

Saline County

Featured:

Brew House – Curbside pickup, Monday- Sunday 9am-1pm, Friday-Saturday 5pm-7pm

Antojitos Guatemalecos – Carryout only

Barnas Drug – Normal hours

Blue River Meats – Normal hours

Brandt Carpet & Tile – Normal hours

Burger King – Carryout and drive thru only

Casey’s General Store – Normal hours

Citizen’s State Bank – Drive thru only

City Bank & Trust – Drive thru only

Crete Ace Hardware – Normal hours, curbside pickup available

Crete Food Mart – Normal hours, curbside pickup and delivery available

Crete Glass – By appointment only

Crete Lumber – Normal hours

Crete News – Please call

Crete Public Library – Drive thru only

Crete Veterinary Clinic – Monday-Thursday

8am-5pm, Friday-Saturday 8am-12pm

Crist Auto Body & Towing – Normal hours

Cristina’s Family Restaurant – Carryout and Curbside pickup only

Dairy Queen – Carryout and drive thru only

DeLeon’s Mexican Food – Carryout only

Dollar General – Everyday 8am-7pm, Senior Citizen hour every morning 8-9am

Dvoracek Memorial Library – Front door pickup only

Elle’s On Main – Curbside pickup, Monday-Friday 11am-2pm, 5pm-8pm

Farmers & Merchants Bank – Drive thru only

First State Bank Nebraska – Drive thru only

Food Mesto – Normal hours, Curbside pickup and delivery available

Frank's Smokehouse – Normal hours

Friend Insurance Center – Please call

Friend Sentinel – Call Seward County Independent or Crete News

Glady’s Antojitos Mejicanos – Carryout only

Great Wall IV – Carryout and delivery only

Great Western Bank – Drive thru only

Henning’s/Crete Floral – Normal hours, curbside pickup and delivery available

Jay’s Oil – Walk up window

Johnson Pharmacy – Curbside pickup

Karpisek’s Market – Normal hours

Ken’s Pharmacy - Drive thru only

King Buffet – Carryout only

La Herradura Mexican Restaurant – Carryout only

Lothrop Animal Clinic – Normal hours

Noa’s Deli - Carryout only

Orscheln Farm & Home – Normal hours

Pinnacle Bank – Drive thru only

Pizza Hut – Carryout or delivery

Qwik 6 – Normal hours, Curbside pickup and delivery available

Runza – Drive thru only

Sack Lumber – Normal hours

Stop N Shop – Normal hours

Subway – Carryout and drive thru only, ordering online is preferred

The Freckled Door – Storefront closed, Shop online or call

Union Bank & Trust – Drive thru only

Valentino’s – Carryout and delivery

Western United Mutual Insurance – Please call

Wilber Republican – Call Seward County Independent or Crete News

