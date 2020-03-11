Good morning and welcome to Wednesday. Looking for some news and events? Cool. We have it right here.
Coming up soon:
The Seward County Ministerial Association invites the community to “Mid Lent” for a time of fellowship, a meal and a lay-led devotion. All are welcome. The schedule is: Wednesday, March 11, at Faith Lutheran Church; March 18 at Living Word; and March 25 at the Seward United Methodist Church. Meals will be served at noon.
The Read & Review book group will gather in the Seward Memorial Library on the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Pour a cup of coffee and share what you have been reading during the past month. Contact the library at (402) 643-3318 if you will be joining us. Registration may also be done by visiting the library website at www.sewardlibrary.org.
The Seward County First Impressions Working Group meets the second Friday of each month.
The First Impressions Group primarily focuses on the City of Seward is people's first impressions when visiting the town. The group is set up to also provide seed information for other towns in the county to participate and start similar groups in their own towns. Members invite anyone from the other towns in the county to see what this group is about and how it gets things done. It has been around for over 15 years and works quietly behind the scenes to make experiencing the area more pleasant. The group will meet at 9 a.m. at the Seward Civic Center.
