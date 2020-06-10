Good morning, it's Wednesday, June 10. If you or someone you know took pictures of the storms in the Seward area, we want to see them! And maybe use them in the paper. Send them to editor@sewardindependent.com with your name and we will be in contact. Now for the news:
CFAP arrives
Federal relief could be on the way for local farmers as the first payments of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program were made on Tuesday. Payments were made to those who applied in livestock, specialty crops, non-specialty crops, wool and dairy.
So far the United States Department of Agriculture has issued nearly $100 million in relief to Nebraska producers alone. The USDA will release those numbers weekly.
City buildings slowly reopen
City buildings have begun reopening, but each has a different plan. The Seward City Council reviewed the schedule at its June 2 meeting.
Buildings closed in March because of COVID-19.
Seward Memorial Library opened June 1 with some restrictions. Patrons need to sign up for a time to visit and wear masks when they come.
Renovations at city hall have pushed back its opening date, City Administrator Greg Butcher said. The municipal building is also undergoing renovations, but it opened June 2. Butcher said the remodeling will make the building more user friendly.
The Civic Center Commission met June 8 and voted to open June 22.
The Lied Senior Center is following Aging Partners in Lincoln, Butcher said. Staff is waiting for two to three weeks of no spread or a decrease in cases before reopening.
Tournament planned in July
Plans for Seward to host a massive USSSA softball tournament the second weekend in July have moved forward.
Butcher told the Seward City Council that the softball tournament, originally-scheduled over a year ago, would bring at least 60 teams to the area over three days.
Seward City Council recently voted to proceed with hosting by a 7-1 vote with Councilmember Ellen Beck dissenting.
Don't forget to enter contest
Give us your worst! Enter our ugly grill contest by submitting photos online now through June 17 of your worn down grill. Voting begins June 18 and runs through June 25. Winners will be announced on our Facebook page June 26. 1st place will win a $400 grill package from Crete Ace Hardware & 2nd-5th place winners will receive a $25 gift card from our sponsors! The link to enter is: https://sewardindependent.secondstreetapp.com/2020-Ugly-Grill-Contest/gallery/
