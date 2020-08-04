Welcome to another beautiful summer day. Get out and enjoy the weather if you can. Are you counting down the days until school and need something to tide you over? We've got it right here.
Tuesday meetings
If it's Tuesday, there's a meeting. Both Seward County Commissioners and City Council meet before the day is over.
Commissioners: The board will meet at 9 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse. For a look at the agenda, click HERE.
City council: To abide by social distancing rules, Seward City Council will meet in the basement of the Civic Center until further notice. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Visit the city's website to view the agenda.
Stretch it out
The Seward Senior Center hosts Theraband classes the first and third Tuesdays of each month starting at 9 a.m. Theraband or resistance band exercises are designed for seniors to strengthen muscles without too much stress and pressure on the body.
Alcoholics Anonymous to meet
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet this evening at Faith Lutheran Church beginning at 7 p.m. Here's a full look at the schedule and locations:
Monday: Civic Center, noon
Tuesday: Faith Lutheran Church, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Civic Center, 7:30 p.m.
Friday: Civic Center, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday: Civic Center, 9 a.m.; Faith Lutheran Church, 7 p.m.
