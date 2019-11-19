Good morning-it's Tuesday, Nov. 19. Looking for news and events to start the day? We have it right here.
Field catches fire
Seward Fire responded to a corn field fire Nov. 17 east of town on Alvo Road. The wind had blown pieces of a burning trash pile out into the field. Four spots were quickly put out and no injuries were reported.
Happening this week:
The Concordia IMPROVables will perform Monday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. in the studio theater on Concordia University’s campus. The group is a student improvisational theater group.
When you go on a mission trip you soon learn you are not in control. A panel of five Concordia University students who have been on different mission trips will speak about how it changed their lives and why others might consider going on a mission trip. Dr. John Mehl will moderate the panel on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. in the Thom Auditorium. He is the executive director of Mission of Christ Network and an adjunct instructor at Concordia. He has served in Russia, Germany and Hong Kong. This event is free and open to the public.
The Seward County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 10:30 a.m. in its library at the Seward Civic Center. The society’s library is open Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those wishing to search its resources for genealogical and family history.
The Bluejay Booster Club will host its annual bash this Friday, Nov. 22. Tickets are available at Seward High School and both Jones and Cattle Bank.
