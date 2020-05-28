Good morning and welcome to your Thursday briefing. It's May 28, right? Right. Guzzle that coffee and get to it.
Council considers changes for chips
Wood chips, late bills and continued downtown revitalization were discussed at the Seward City Council May 19 meeting, in addition to the summer activities of baseball and softball and the prospects of opening Dowding Municipal Pool.
The city council quickly, and unanimously, passed its current plans for its Downtown Revitalization Program that started nearly a year ago as part of a a state-based grant program before COVID-19 complications rattled the local economy. The council wanted to make sure businesses that applied for the grant were accounted for and had financials arranged, all while not piling on additional pressures of surviving re-opening.
Butcher said he wanted to re-analyze the city's current ordinance and regulations about the communal wood chip pile. The city previously didn't charge for residents to take wood chips by the shovel, and city council members warned of the prospect of residents taking wood chips from the pile and re-selling them.
Seward's current language was developed 11 years ago. The department's superintendent, as well as all but four administrators from that time, have since left their roles.
“Let's get a level of clarification and make sure everybody knows what the expectations are,” Butcher said.
No motion or definitive action was taken. Butcher said the hope is to put more definitive procedures in writing as a written reference for future councils.
Council members decided not to extend a motion on payment plans for families with delinquent utility accounts through the city into June. Butcher said in the meeting that his office has received feedback and arranged payments with all but five accounts. Accounts that don't respond to a final notice of establishing a payment plan before June 1 deadline will be disconnected.
Four Corners to meet
A weekly COVID-19 briefing with Four Corners Health Department and local department heads will take place this afternoon. We will have a recap for you in tomorrow's morning update.
Mark your calendar
June 1 is almost here and with that, new directed health measures will be updated, as issued by Gov. Pete Ricketts. Some updates include:
• Limited/no contact sports will be able to hold summer practices, for both youth and adult teams. Games will be allowed to be play beginning June 18.
• Rodeos can also begin starting June 1.
• A limit of 25 people in a gathering will be allowed, or 25% of rate occupancy for a business, hair salons, gyms and wedding venues
That's all for today-see you tomorrow!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.