Good morning and welcome to Wednesday, Aug. 28. Here's some news and events as you go through the week.
Kouma experiences national stage
Seward’s own pageant girl Keeley Kouma recently returned home after competing in nationals in Branson, Missouri. In 2018 the 10-year-old was crowned Miss Nebraska Tween.
Now, Keeley is looking forward to starting new business ventures and improving her taekwondo skills.
In March, Keeley competed in Grand Island where she won the state title Princess of America Little Miss Great Plains. At the end of July, Keeley traveled to nationals where she walked away in the top 10.
Keeley said the most rewarding aspects of pageants are the skills she’s learning. In certain pageants, a large portion of a participant’s score comes from the interview. Keeley’s pageant coach Theresa Scherer has helped her improve her interview skills so she can think on her feet.
“In every pageant I at least have one question that I’m not sure how to answer,” Keeley said.
Keeley said she gives herself time to think and she usually comes up with something.
She said she’s also learning the basics like what to wear to an interview and skills for public speaking. For more of the story, check out this week's edition of the SCI.
City council quick hits
During its Aug. 20 meeting, the Seward City Council:
• approved a request to display small American flags at the Parade of Flags to recognize victims of the Sept. 11 attacks. Angela Bell from Concorida University explained how the flags will be set up by volunteers the morning of Sept. 11 and then taken down the same night.
• awarded bid to IES Commercial for the KV industrial substation construction project. City Engineer Jake Vasa asked the council to table this approval at the last meeting because of contract issues. Vasa explained they will continue with the original contract because talks of changing wording in the contract had not gone anywhere.
City Attorney Kelly Hoffschneider said the contract as written does not typically get modified.
“We were concerned that if we were going to make modifications to that contract, then we’d have to let other bidders do that as well,” he said.
• awarded a bid for culvert improvements to ME Collins Contracting.
Vasa explained this project is on a farm levee south of the Big Blue River. He said the city has worked with the company before.
Council member John Singleton was concerned about putting money into the project if there was not going to be any upkeep in the area.
The council decided to approve the bid and make another agenda item for the next meeting to discuss regular maintenance to the area.
• approved a task order for JEO Consulting Group to prepare a right-of-way dedication plat and declaration of use documents for the Karol Kay Boulevard and Bader to Hillcrest project.
Vasa said the Nebraska Department of Transportation needed declaration of use before considering the right of way. But he said based off what he has heard, bidding could start soon on the project.
Read more from the meeting HERE.
Happening soon:
Seward's TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) group will host Crystal Moore at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, in the Seward Civic Center's Audio/Visual Room. Moore is a member of a Lincoln TOPS organization. She will speak about her significant weight loss and how she keeps it off. The public is welcome to attend, and the first TOPS meeting is free.
The Seward Senior Center will host pitch and a potluck this Friday beginning at 5 p.m.
Teimuraz Janikashvili, an internationally renowned violinist will perform at Concordia University Sept. 1 beginning at 3 p.m. and a conducting workshop that evening at 7 p.m. Both are free and open to the public.
Tabitha will host a grief support group Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. The group meets every second Tuesday of the month. To register or for more information, call (402) 362-7739.
Scoreboard
Monday softball: Centennial 3, Kearney Catholic 2
Hastings St. Cecilia 7, Centennial 3
Tuesday softball: Seward 10, York 2
Milford 8, Syracuse 0 in five innings - a no-hitter and perfect game for Callie Carraher
