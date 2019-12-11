Good morning and welcome to Wednesday, Dec. 11. We hope your day is off to a great start. Need some news to start? We have it right here:
Bubba Joe looking for a home
Here are a few facts about Bubba Joe, a cooonhound mix at the Blue River Pet Rescue: he is 2 years old, very energetic and is in need of a home.
“Bubba is driven by his nose,” BRPR coordiantor Karen Winney said.
Winney found Bubba just across the Butler County line this past summer and is hoping someone will adopt him soon.
Bubba is heartworm negative, is neutered and has received all his vacinnations.
Winney said Bubba does well with other dogs but is not friendly with cats. He is energetic and enthusiastic. Ideally, Bubba would go to a home with lots of space and that has a fenced-in yard.
“He can run for miles, loves car rides and is very sweet,” Winney said.
If interested in adopting Bubba Joe, or one of the other pets at BRPR, contact Winney by emailing blueriverpetrescue.com. She will email and application.
Happening this week:
Our Redeemer Church and School of Staplehurst will host a gala Friday, Dec. 13, at Harvest Hall in Seward. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets include a meal, drinks and entertainment. Table sponsorships are also available. For more information, visit https://ORLS.home.qtego.net or call Committee Chair Roger Beckmann at (402) 641-7073, Principal Harlan Anson at (402) 535-2251 or the Rev. Shawn Kitzing at (402) 646-2625. Funds will go to the Our Redeemer Ministry Center building fund.
The Milford Chamber of Commerce will host a holiday home decorating contest in Milford. Entries are due by Friday, Dec. 13, with judging Dec. 14 through 21. Only curbside appeal will be judged.
Sally Jost and Company will perform "Sounds of the Season" Dec. 14 at the Olde Glory Theatre. It begins at 6 p.m. and a windsor loin dinner will be served. Money raised from the event will go to the Old Glory building loan. For tickets, call (402) 304-5392.
Holiday tea is planned at the Seward Memorial Library Dec. 15 from 2-3 p.m. A reservation is not required but is appreciated. One may be made by calling the library at 9402) 643-3318.
