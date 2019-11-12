Good morning, it's Tuesday, Nov. 12. One day down, only a few more to go. Stay warm out there this week!
Veterans recognized with Quilts of Valor
Area veterans were recognized over the past few days at multiple ceremonies in honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, with several receiving Quilts of Valor. See this week's SCI for more.
Happening this week:
Tabitha will host a grief support group the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Seward. Call (402) 362-7739 to register. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 12.
The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will meet the second Tuesday of each month. The group is open to anyone who has a family member dealing with dementia. The meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. at Brookdale Heartland Park.
The Utica Senior Center will have free blood pressure checks tomorrow, Nov. 13 from 11-11:45 a.m. A program called Nutrition: Healthy Eating During the Holidays will follow.
The Seward Senior Center will host a veterans meal tomorrow, Nov. 13, beginning at noon. It is free to all veterans and funded by Jones Bank, Cattle Bank and Union Bank. Reservations were to be made by today. The KiTones will perform at 1 p.m.
Death notices:
(click name for service information)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.