Hortons

Richard Horton received a Quilt of Valor from the Concordia University College Republicans Club on Nov. 8. Horton and his wife, Claudia, manage the Seward VFW club in Seward. He was one of more than a dozen veterans who received quilts over the past few days in Seward County.

Veterans recognized with Quilts of Valor

Area veterans were recognized over the past few days at multiple ceremonies in honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, with several receiving Quilts of Valor. See this week's SCI for more.

Happening this week:

Tabitha will host a grief support group the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Seward. Call (402) 362-7739 to register. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will meet the second Tuesday of each month. The group is open to anyone who has a family member dealing with dementia. The meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. at Brookdale Heartland Park.

The Utica Senior Center will have free blood pressure checks tomorrow, Nov. 13 from 11-11:45 a.m. A program called Nutrition: Healthy Eating During the Holidays will follow. 

The Seward Senior Center will host a veterans meal tomorrow, Nov. 13, beginning at noon. It is free to all veterans and funded by Jones Bank, Cattle Bank and Union Bank. Reservations were to be made by today. The KiTones will perform at 1 p.m. 

Death notices:

Donald "Red" E. Schernikau

Eleanor F. Brigham

Timothy A. Otte

Windy with plenty of sun. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low 20s.

Today

32° 23°

Windy with plenty of sun. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low 20s.

Humidity:
49%
Cloud Coverage:
%
Wind:
S at 20 mph
Chance of Snow:
0%
UV Index:
2 Low
Sunrise:
07:12:06 AM
Sunset:
05:12:51 PM

