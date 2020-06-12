Good morning and welcome to your Friday briefing. It's June 12 and looks to be quite the sunny day. Here are some things to know as you head into the weekend:
Test Nebraska in town
Test Nebraska will be in Seward today from 8 a.m. – noon at the Seward County Fairgrounds, 500 N. 14th Street, Seward. Individuals must go to the www.testnebraska.com website to complete an assessment.
COVID in meatpacking
At his daily press conference on Thursday afternoon Gov. Pete Ricketts said that there are now 4,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus inside Nebraska meatpacking plants. Fourteen of those cases have resulted in deaths. That's somewhere between 20-25 percent of the state's meatpacking plant workforce, according to state estimates.
Four Corners briefing recap
Four Corners Health Department held its weekly COVID-19 briefing June 11. Here are some takeaways from the meeting:
• long-term care facilities will meet this coming week with the goal of opening centers gradually and expand testing in them.
• all public county buildings such as the Seward County Courthouse and justice center will open all their doors and function under normal business hours beginning Monday, June 15.
• Jim Swanson of the Utica Village Board announced the city's pool is estimated to open around June 15 as well.
• members of Memorial Healthcare Systems will be trained at the Test Nebraska site in Seward June 12 in order to locally provide COVID-19 resources soon and from this point forward.
• MCHS is also altering its visitors policy to allow one healthy clergy member to visit a patient while in the hospital if requested. Visiting hours for MCHS are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
• Jonathan Jank with SCCDP announced during the briefing that the Seward Civic Center will reopen and be available for scheduled appointments beginning June 22.
• Seward Public Schools superintendent Josh Fields and Concordia University Nebraska interim president Russ Sommerfeld each confirmed their institutions are on track to hold physical classes in the fall.
• Concordia will begin fall sports practice on Aug. 15 (including football, volleyball and cross country) and games can officially be held on Sept. 5.
• Megan Kahler, membership director for SCCDP, announced Foster Friends in Seward is now accepting donations once again.
Ready for business
In some non-coronavirus news, the Dollar General in Milford has officially opened.
Today in 1981, Raiders of the Lost Ark premiered. Gotta love Indiana Jones!
