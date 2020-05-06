Good morning, welcome to Wednesday, May 6. We're glad you're here.
COVID cases rise
Four Corners Health Department announced results of COVID-19 lab tests done recently. Out of seven cases confirmed, four were found in Seward County, raising its total to 12.
Also within the Four Corners district, 13 cases have been confirmed in York County, nine in Polk County and eight in Butler County.
In a press release, Four Corners announced tips and reminders as summer events and activities arise. Directed health measures are loosening by county, but most are in place through May 31. They include the following:
• If hosting an event, it must be no more than 10 people
• If traveling out of state, be prepared to quarantine for 14 days
• Use hand sanitizer/face masks as directed
Polls to open May 12
The primary election is Tuesday, May 12, and polls will be open in towns and other locations across Nebraska.
That includes the polling site for J Precinct in Ruby.
Holly Matzke is the current caretaker for the building in Ruby. The town plat was registered in 1883. It was named for Ruby Holdrege, daughter of Ruby’s first depot agent.
Matzke said her mom was the caretaker for 30 years. Over time, the building was moved in 2016 and completely redone with a new foundation, siding, windows, landscaping and sign.
“It’s been fun,” Matzke said.
For more of the story, check out this week's issue of the SCI.
