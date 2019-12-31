Hello and welcome to the last day of the decade. We hope the new year starts off well for you (even if you don't stay up to see the ball drop.) Here are some events to kick 2020 off right...
Chuck Crain from Presleys’ Branson and RFD TV will present a concert Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. at the Seward Senior Center. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and a free-will donation will be accepted. For more information, call (402) 641-7462 or (420) 641-1386.
Seward Memorial Library will host a Noon Year’s Eve Party for children who cannot stay awake until midnight to greet 2020. The fun begins at 11 a.m. There will be games, crafts, snacks and a big surprise at noon. Registration is required and can be done by calling the library at (402) 643-3318, emailing the library at info@sewardlibrary.org or stopping in. Children who have not yet attended school need to be accompanied by an adult during this one-hour event.
The Seward County League of Women Voters meets the first Thursday of every month at the Seward Civic Center, beginning at 6:15 p.m.
Tabitha will host a grief support group the second Tuesday of every month. This month's will take place Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
Have a happy New Year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.