The Ides of March were yesterday, March 15. The Ides of March is the 74th day in the Roman calendar that corresponds to 15 March. It was marked by several religious observances and was notable for the Romans as a deadline for settling debts. In 44 BC, it became notorious as the date of the assassination of Julius Caesar which made the Ides of March a turning point in Roman history.
The Romans did not number days of a month from the first to the last day. Instead, they counted back from three fixed points of the month: the Nones (the 5th or 7th, nine days inclusive before the Ides), the Ides (the 13th for most months, but the 15th in March, May, July, and October), and the Kalends (1st of the following month). Originally the Ides were supposed to be determined by the full moon, reflecting the lunar origin of the Roman calendar. In the earliest calendar, the Ides of March would have been the first full moon of the new year.
The Ides of each month were sacred to Jupiter, the Romans' supreme deity.
The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will be at Seward High School Tuesday, March 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Centennial High School Thursday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at Milford High School Tuesday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Wednesday, March 25, the NCBB will be at Faith Lutheran Church in Seward from noon to 5 p.m., and on Friday, March 27, it will be at Plains Equipment Group on 280th Road in Seward from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged by visiting NCBB.org.
Come to Seward Memorial Library at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, to enjoy a newly released feature film on the big screen located in the lower level. For the specific title of this movie and other questions, call the library at (402) 643-3318.
The Seward County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly business meeting Thursday, March 19, at 10:30 a.m. in its library at the Seward Civic Center. The society’s library is open Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those wishing to search its resources for genealogical and family history.
The monthly Seward Fourth of July Celebration Committee meeting will be held Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. at the Seward Civic Center, 616 Bradford Ave., Seward. The meeting is free and open to the public. Questions can be directed to Clark.kolterman@sewardschools.org, call him at (402) 641-8522 or visit the Seward Fourth of July Website julyfourthseward.com.
