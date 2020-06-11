Those cooler temperatures yesterday felt really good, didn't they? How long will that last though?
Stop yields millions
On Wednesday, June 10, at approximately 9:35 a.m., Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on an Ohio plated Chevy Silverado pickup for failure to signal a lane change.
During the traffic stop, Vance became suspicious that the driver and only occupant of the vehicle was involved in criminal activity. Vance requested consent to search the pickup, at which time Vance deployed his K-9 Igor. After receiving a positive indication on the truck, Vance, assisted by other Seward County deputies and a Lancaster County deputy, searched the vehicle discovering approximately $1.9 million in U.S. currency in duffle bags in the rear of the truck.
The driver identified as Michael T. Gaytan, 42, of Toledo, Ohio, was arrested and is being charged with felony transportation and possession of illegal currency used to facilitate the purchase of illegal narcotics and money laundering. Agents from the Department of Homeland Security Investigations responded to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and conducted interviews with Gaytan. Federal charges will be forthcoming.
New management takes over
As of June 1, Foster Senior Living will assume the new management role for senior living communities in Seward, Kearney, McCook and Wayne. This change will include the community formerly known as Brookdale Heartland Park in Seward.
Each of the four communities offers the convenience of independent living and assisted living while providing a wide array of services and amenities that encourage their residents to be as independent as desired while offering the care and oversight often needed. They are excited to announce the new community names—Kinship Pointe. You can find more information on their website – www.KinshipPointe.com.
Corona counter
June 8, 2020—The past two-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by two in the Four Corners District:
Seward County has one new case for a total of 31. Of the 31, there are 26 recovered individuals. There was one death.
Polk County has one new case for a total of 11. Of the 11, 10 have recovered.
York County remains at 37 cases, and 35 have recovered.
Butler County remains at 51, and 43 have recovered.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 130, and 114 of those have recovered.
Test Nebraska will be testing in Seward on Thursday, June 12, from 8 a.m. – noon at the Seward County Fairgrounds, 500 N. 14th Street, Seward. Individuals must go to the www.testnebraska.com website to complete an assessment.
