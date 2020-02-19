Good morning, it's Feb. 19. Give yourself a round of applause, you've made it to the middle of the week! Looking for news and events? We've got it covered. Read on for more.
Semi catches fire near Milford
The brakes of a semi traveling westbound caught fire early Feb. 18 near the Milford exit on Interstate 80, sending the trailer into flames. Seward Fire and Rescue attended to the scene and no injuries were reported. The department called Milford Fire for tankers, too.
APPROVED: Karol Kay Boulevard extension
The Seward City Council approved a resolution approving a bid and engineering services for the Karol Kay Boulevard Extension project at last night's meeting.
The approval came on a 5-3 vote, with Councilmembers Ellen Beck, Sid Kamprath and Jessica Kolterman voting against.
Homeowners and others from the public voiced strong concern against the project, and Nebraska Department of Transportation representatives also spoke at the meeting.
More details to come.
Happening this week
Nicki Briggs of Memorial Health Care Systems will be at the Seward Senior Center today at 12:30 p.m. to talk about heart health.
Seward Memorial Library will host a mid-week movie today at 1:15 p.m. A newly released film will be shown in the lower level conference room.
The Seward Genealogical Society will host its monthly meeting tomorrow, Feb. 20, at 10:30 a.m. in the library of the Civic Center. The society's library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays for those to research family ancestry.
The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will be in Seward Friday, Feb. 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cattle Bank and Trust. To donate, you should be in good health, at least 17 years old and symptom free of any illnesses for at least 72 hours. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are encouraged and can be made by visiting nebb.org.
Sports
Girls' basketball subdistrict scores:
Crete 49, Seward 22 (Feb. 17) - the season ends for the Bluejays
Centennial 33, Aquinas Catholic 30 (Feb. 18) - the Broncos will play Bishop Neumann in the subdistrict final Thursday, Feb. 20
Malcolm 35, Milford 25 (Feb. 18) - the Clippers will play Lincoln Christian in the subdistrict final Thursday, Feb. 20; Milford waits to see if it gets a wildcard invitation to a district final on Saturday
