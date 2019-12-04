Good morning—it's Wednesday, Dec. 4. Three weeks until Christmas, but who's counting? (Hint: we are.) Read on for news and events to get the day started:
UMC members reflect on bazaar
The Seward United Methodist Church held its 67th annual fall bazaar Nov. 9-10. The Seward County Independent spoke with a few members who founded the event: Virginia Cattle, Jeanne Jeary and Ruth Downing.
The three women are members of the Seward United Methodist Church and have been involved with its annual fall bazaar since it began in 1952.
“My husband and I got the idea from a trip we took to Indiana,” Cattle said. “A church there was having a sale and I thought ‘Why can’t we do that?’”
According to church minutes, Cattle made a motion June 19, 1952, to sponsor a Christmas bazaar. It was approved and the church has held it ever since.
Currently, the event is called the “Four Seasons” bazaar.
Jeary said “scrubbies,” balls of tulle used to clean pots and pans, and handmade quilts are staples of the bazaar.
“The littlest thing is the most important,” Cattle said.
A variety of items are sold at the event, including plants, woodwork, baked goods and more.
Downing said she used to provide baked goods and would knit baby clothes to sell.
The Seward United Methodist Women’s Club plans the event year-round, although no official action is taken until the summer before.
Jeanne Gee, a UMC member, said this year there were at least 150 volunteers who helped with the event.
All the money from the bazaar goes to support youth camps, mission outreach and financial needs of the church.
Whatever items are not sold at the bazaar are either given back to the individuals who brought them or donated to Goodwill or another nonprofit.
Jeary, Downing and Cattle said there have been no major changes to the event since 1952. For the most part, each woman has taken a step back from her duties and let members like Gee organize the bazaar.
“It was always a fun time and we always had good people to work with,” Downing said.
Happening soon:
Enjoy an adaptation of the beloved Frank Capra tale, It’s a Wonderful Life, Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 4-8, on stage at the Olde Glory Theatre. Wednesday, Dec. 4, opening night tickets are $15. Concessions will be available. Dinner theater tickets for Dec. 5-7 are $25 and include a ham dinner served before the show. Sunday matinee tickets for Dec. 8 are $20 and include dessert at intermission. More information and tickets are available at www.oldeglorysewardne.com or by calling (402) 304-5392. Tickets for opening night and the Sunday matinee are available until sold out.
The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will host blood drives in Seward during December. The NCBB will be at Faith Lutheran Church, 1245 N. Second St. in Seward, Wednesday, Dec. 4, from noon to 5 p.m. On Thursday, Dec. 5, NCBB will be at Seward High, 532 Northern Heights Drive, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Christmas at Concordia is upon us! Performances will be Dec. 6 at 7 p.m., Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. The Cantamus women's choir, male chorus, handbell choir, brass ensemble, symphonic band and a cappella choir. Admission is free but tickets are required.
A Santa party will take place at the Milford Elementary gym Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. It is sponsored by the Milford Kiwanis. Crafts, gingerbread houses and refreshments will be provided.
Sports
Concordia University volleyball made history with its first-ever win at the national tournament. CU defeated Montana Tech, 25-16, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18. The Bulldogs will play Wednesday, Dec. 4 , against Saint Mary at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.