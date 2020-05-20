Welcome to Wednesday, *checks notes* May 20. It's OK, you're not alone. Here's what you need to know.
Council OKs pool, ball - for now
The Seward City Council approved plans to go ahead with opening the pool at some point this summer during its May 19 meeting. City Administrator Greg Butcher said that could change based on Directed Health Measures from the governor.
The council also voted to allow youth baseball and softball practices on city ballfields beginning June 1. Games may begin June 18, but Seward won't host any tournaments until at least July. Representatives from the Seward Softball Association and Junior Jays Baseball said they were OK with playing single games, but tournaments were more of a question. T-ball this summer through the city recreation department has been canceled.
Journalism department honors prof
Doane University Journalism Professor David Swartzlander is retiring at the end of this term after 22 years of teaching at Doane.
While he may be leaving, his legacy will stay at Doane with funds being raised for the department to honor him.
Swartzlander, a Seward native, taught journalism classes and was the faculty advisor for Doane Student Media. DSM includes The Doane Owl, 1014 Magazine and Doaneline.
Senior Caitlyn Nelson wanted to honor Swartz, as he's affectionately known, by starting a fundraiser for the journalism department.
“I started this project in January of this year. I worked with Jacqueline Hinrichsen, senior development officer at Doane, to get the campaign started,” Nelson said. “I wanted to bring in money and support for the journalism program since Swartz has done so much for this department for the last 20-plus years.”
Some favorite "Swartz memories" included trips to Washington, D.C., to cover inaugurations. Others included putting the paper together in the journalism lab. The most popular memory was Swartz’s infamous question.
“Any questions, complaints, concerns, criticism, quibbles, quips, queries, quotes, quandaries or qualms?” For more about the Seward native, check out this week's SCI issue.
Don't forget to enter
JVoting is taking place now through May 22 for the Seward County Independent's May pet photo contest. If you want to participate, we have a link on our Facebook page or you can vote here:https://sewardindependent.secondstreetapp.com/2020-May-Pet-Photo-Contest/gallery/.
