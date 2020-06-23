Good morning and welcome to Tuesday, June 23. That's right...July is almost here! Here's what you need to know as you start the day:
Tuesday meetings
The Seward County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse. This is the second to last week where the meeting will be available to the public via teleconference. To join, dial 1-978-990-5000 and use access code 1668434#. For a look at the agenda, visit the county commissioner website at www.countyofsewardne.com/commissioners.
Reading program underway
With the unique summer situation, the Seward Memorial Library will have its Summer Reading Program online only. Readers of all ages can log their reading online at READERZONE.com or by using the READRZONE app. This summer’s theme, Imagine Your Story, features fairy tales with dragons, unicorns, wee folk, centaurs and gryffins.
The program began June 1 and ends on July 31. Instructions are available on the library’s website and social media. For more information, email info@sewardlibrary.org or call (402) 643-3318.
You can still run this year
Do you still want to be part of the Optimist Club’s Fourth of July run? The Seward Optimist Club is offering options for a Fourth of July 2-mile or 10K (6.2 miles) virtual walk or run.
Entry is $10 for either race with children 10 and under free with paid adult. Online registration may be done at getmeregistered.com; enter Seward in search bar. Registration is required for each runner.
