Good morning, it's Tuesday, Jan. 7. We hope your week is off to a great start. Need some news/events as you go about the first full week of the new year? We have it right here. Read on for more:
Did you know?
Governing bodies, such as city councils, school boards and county commissions, are open to the public? That means YOU can attend to hear what's going on it your community and voice your opinion during public forums.
Hosting an event? Place it on our calendar at www.sewardcountyevents.com.
Coming up soon:
The VFW Auxiliary will host its first meeting of the year this Thursday, Jan. 9 at the VFW Club in Seward. It begins at 7 p.m. and anyone 16 or older is able to join.
Tabitha will offer grief support on Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. Call (402) 362-7739 to register.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Tuesday evening at Faith Lutheran Church at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.