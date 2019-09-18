Hey, look at that-you've made it to the middle of the week-go you! We hope it's been a good one so far. Here's some news to get you geared up for the day:
Milford honors 1969 championship team
Milford High School recognized its 1969 championship football team on Sept. 13 at halftime of the football game against Auburn. Many of the team members were able to attend 50 years after their undefeated season. Read more in this week's Milford Times.
Coming up soon:
The Seward County Kennel Club will present dog obedience classes Mondays Sept. 9-Oct. 21 at the 4-H Center on the Seward County Fairgrounds. Registration was Sept. 9. Kindergarten puppy training/AKC S.T.A.R. Puppy classes will meet at 6:30 p.m. each week for puppies ages two to six months. The class will teach socialization and beginning basics. Cost is $45 for the seven weeks. Beginning at 7 p.m., dogs will learn basics like heeling, sit-stay, down-stay, recall and on lead. The Canine Good Citizen Test will be Oct. 21. Cost is $50 for the seven weeks. For more information contact Tanya Williams at (402) 761-3598 or Chris Corum at (402) 643-5864.
The Garland American Legion will host a breakfast September 22. The menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage and biscuits and gravy. For more information, call (402) 588-2246.
Seward Memorial Library invites the community to join in a discussion of the 2019 All Seward Reads Together title: “Caroline: little house, revisited” by Sarah Miller. Everyone is welcome to come talk about this novel which visits the familiar Ingalls family as seen through the eyes of Ma. Share your thoughts about the popular Little House pioneer adventures written from an adult perspective. Everyone is welcome to participate on Monday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m.
