Good morning, it's Wednesday, May 22. Here are some things to know about as you go through the week:
This is the last week of class for area schools! Seward Public Schools will have half a day tomorrow.
All girls entering grades 3-8 for the 2019-20 school year are invited to attend this year’s SHS Youth Basketball Camp. The camp will be held Monday, May 20, through Wednesday, May 22, from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. at the Middle School gyms. Registration forms will be distributed to local schools and extras are available at the offices. You can also print a form by going to http://tinyurl.com/GBByouthsummer19.
Milford Chamber golf tournament postponed The Milford Chamber of Commerce has decided to postpone its golf tournament scheduled for May 23 because of predicted bad weather. The committee is working to find a new date.
The Seward Memorial Library will host a bonus movie tomorrow regarding United States space achievements in 1969. The showing will begin at 1:!5 p.m. in the lower conference room of the library. Call (402) 643-3318 for more details.
The University of Nebraska Extension office will host a program on trees May 30. The program beings at 6 p.m. at the York 4-H building. Registration is due by May 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.