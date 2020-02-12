Good morning and welcome to Wednesday, Feb. 12. We hope your day is off to a great start. Read on for news and events below:
Karol Kay project tabled for lack of
audit information
The Seward City Council again tabled the Karol Kay Boulevard extension project on a 6-2 vote at its Feb. 4 meeting.
Mayor Josh Eickmeier said he and City Administrator Greg Butcher, along with City Attorney Kelly Hoffschneider, were unable to get answers from state and federal authorities on the next steps after a federal audit request was filed by the Eastridge Homeowner’s Association, which would be impacted by the road extension.
The council tabled a vote to award a bid for the project, with Karl Miller and Alyssa Hendrix voting against the motion to table.
The council will call a special meeting if it gets the information it needs before the Feb. 18 meeting. Read more at www.sewardindependent.com.
Happening soon:
Johnny Gomez will make his Seward Senior Center debut today at 1 p.m. to celebrate this month's birthdays and anniversaries. He performs a variety of music from Polka to Big Band and adds comedy to his music.
Did someone say summer ball? Registration for a summer ball program in Milford is due by the end of the day at city hall. Forms can be found at milfordnerec.com.
A presentation on organ donation called "Saying Yes to Saving Lives" will be given at the Seward Family Medical Center this Friday, Feb. 14, by Emily Niebrugge and Erika Arp. It begins at noon and a light lunch will be served.
That's it for today-have a great day!
