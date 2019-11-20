Seward, NE (68434)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 33F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.