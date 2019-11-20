Good morning, it's Nov. 20. Let's get started on some news and events as you go through the week:
Matzen’s collection gets dedicated
Chances are if you have stopped into the Seward County DMV and treasurer’s office since the early 90s, you have seen the collection of county license plates dating from 1915 to 1985 hanging on the back wall.
The collection was donated to the DMV office by George Matzen, a Milford resident and veteran, who served on the county’s election board for a number of years and wanted to display the plates somewhere.
Although Matzen passed away this past summer, his collection still stands. Not only that, but county employees made a plaque to memorialize Matzen’s project.
“When he passed, we asked the family if they wanted to take the collection or keep it here,” treasurer office employee Sherry Leising said. “They wanted it to stay.”
The plaque, designed to be the size of a license plate, was dedicated Oct. 17 at the courthouse. Matzen’s wife Christina, his two sons, George and John, John’s wife Holly and their children, Parker and Julian, were able to see it in person.
“He had boxes and boxes more of license plates,” George said. “He would be so happy to know this collection is still here.”
Coming up soon:
The Seward Memorial Library will host a midweek movie today, beginning at 1:15 p.m. A newly released movie will be shown in the lower conference room. For a specific title of the film, call the library at (402) 643-3318.
Kyshona Armstrong will perform at the Olde Glory Theatre as part of the Singer/Songwriter Series. The performance will be Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. Contact Lloyd Schulz for tickets at (402) 523-5025.
The ninth annual Bee dinner theater performance will be Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Social hour will start at 5 p.m. Deadline for tickets is today and can be purchased at Cattle, Jones and Liberty Credit Union as well as Lou and Mary Anne's.
