State and community leaders join Scoular executives to celebrate the ground breaking of a new freeze-dried pet food manufacturing facility in Seward. The company will anchor the city's rail campus, located south of town near Tenneco.
Scoular breaks ground on new manufacturing facility in Seward
State and civic leaders joined Scoular executives Aug. 6 in Seward to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new manufacturing facility. The facility establishes a new freeze-dried pet food ingredients business. Over $50 million will be invested to build this facility, which is expected to create nearly 100 new jobs once operational.
The 105,000-square-foot facility will bring research and development, meat processing, freeze drying and packaging together under one roof, creating protein ingredients for pet food suppliers.
Construction of the facility at the Seward/Lincoln Regional Rail Campus is estimated to take approximately 14 months, with the goal of being operational by fall 2020.
The groundbreaking ceremony was followed by a celebratory luncheon in Seward with Gov. Pete Ricketts, Sen. Mark Kolterman, Seward Mayor Josh Eickmeier, Scoular executives and members of the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership and Seward City Council present, among other business partners in the community.
Read more in the Aug. 14 edition of the Seward County Independent.
Songwriter series to open Monday night
The Seward Songwriter Series kicks off its 2019-2020 season Monday, Aug. 12, featuring Nashville-based touring artist Kira Small live in concert at the Olde Glory Theatre. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door starting at 6 p.m. on Monday evening. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
Now in its fifth season, the Seward Songwriter Series brings independent touring musicians to the Seward community for an intimate listening room experience for all ages.
Kira Small, winner of the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival Song Contest, will grace the stage before heading west to play the main stage of the iconic Folks Fest held every year in Lyons, Colorado. Aside from being a solo artist, Small is in high demand as a back-up singer for some of country music's biggest stars including Martina McBride and Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman).
The Seward Songwriter Series is proudly sponsored in part by Jones Bank, Zabka Perdue Funeral Home, and Dupree Home Improvement. Red Path Gallery and Tasting Room is on site hosting a cash bar, Triple E Equine of Beaver Crossing houses touring artists, and the Goehner Centennial Players serves as a non-profit partner. Local songwriter Hope Dunbar will open the show.
Judging underway for fair
Hundreds of projects have been entered at the Seward County Fair and are being judged today. The fair officially opens tomorrow, Aug. 8. Pioneer Farm Family awards will be presented Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Harvest Hall. A concert featuring country music star Joe Diffie will be Friday night in the arena, followed by a figure 8 race on Saturday night and a demolition derby on Sunday night. Tickets for each event may be purchased at the gate.
Today
89°65°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.
Humidity:
84%
Cloud Coverage:
%
Wind:
ENE at 6 mph
Chance of Rain:
20%
UV Index:
0 Low
Sunrise:
06:31:35 AM
Sunset:
08:36:32 PM
Today
A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 84F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
