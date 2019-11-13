Good morning and welcome to Wednesday. Need something to jumpstart the day? We've got you covered. Events? Check. News? Check. Read on for more:
Milford Pac 'N' Save sold
The Milford Pac ‘N’ Save location is being sold at the end of November and will soon become a Dollar General store.
The Pac ‘N’ Save store at 921 Fifth St. in Milford is one of three in Seward County, with additional locations in Seward and Utica. Those locations remain under the same ownership and are still in operation.
According to a press release from the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership on Nov. 3, Pac ‘N’ Save’s last day in business in Milford was Nov. 9.
Dollar General plans to add more than 2,000 square feet to the existing building to expand the product selection. Construction is anticipated to begin in the spring of 2020.
Jonathan Jank, president and CEO of SCCDP, said it’s unclear at this time whether Dollar General will open in the current space before next spring or wait until construction is complete.
“Leaders from the City of Milford and Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership have been working with representatives from Pac ‘N’ Save and Dollar General to ensure a seamless transition for Milford grocery providers takes place,” the press release said. “This will necessitate adding additional jobs in the community,” though Jank said the number of jobs is still to be determined.
Main Street Market at 102 N. Walnut Ave. in Milford has expanded its food selection, nearly doubling the size of its facility in 2019.
“This will eventually lead to increasing their offerings in fresh meats, dairy products, frozen foods, fruits and vegetables,” the press release said.
“My wife and I moved to Milford a few years ago,” Main Street Market co-owener Neil Burkholder said. “We came from a smaller Mennonite community in Missouri that had a bulk foods store. When we arrived in Nebraska, we were surprised that there wasn’t one in Milford.”
The Burkholders opened their store in May 2015.
Milford Mayor Patrick Kelley said between Main Street Market and Dollar General, local residents should be able to find what they’re looking for when shopping for groceries.
“Although we’re sad to see Pac ‘N’ Save close their doors in Milford, we appreciate Dollar General’s interest to invest and grow in our community. Along with Main Street Market’s recent expansion, we’re confident that residents of Milford and the surrounding areas will have a diverse grocery selection.”
Questions regarding the Dollar General and Main Street Market expansion projects can be directed to Jank at jonathan@cultivatesewardcounty.com.
What's going on this week...
Free blood pressure checks will be given by the Utica Senior Center today from 11-11:45 a.m. A healthy eating program will follow after. The Aging Commission will meet at 1 p.m.
Seward County Aging Services will host a caregivers retreat tomorrow from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pizza Kitchen in Milford. Speakers, activities, lunch and a massage therapist opportunity will be provided. Registration is $10.
Concordia University will dedicate the Dunklau Center for Science, Math and Business building Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting. A open house will follow from 3 to 5 p.m.
