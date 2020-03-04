Happy Wednesday and welcome to your Wednesday briefing. It's March 4 and today's weather is looking to be beautiful. Sunshine, news and events...what more could you want?
One block at a time
Someone’s making a big impact at Milford High School, but they don’t want the credit.
The school district received a grant from a group that wishes to remain anonymous, and the money is being used to add a $1.5 million addition onto the school.
“None of the funds will run through the school budget, so there will be no affect on our tax levy,” District Superintendent Kevin Wingard said.
The money was designated to enhance STEM space, or areas having to do with science, technology, engineering and math.
The project includes updating the middle school science room, creating larger high school science and agriculture education rooms and remodeling the current science and ag rooms into three new classrooms.
Those will be used for technical programs, like robotics and broadcasting. Currently, those students have to share space with other programs and tear down their progress at the end of each class. This will allow them to leave it set up and pick up where they leave off.
“It will be awesome when it’s done. It will be much-needed space,” Principal Brandon Mowinkel said.
“The science room for physics is going to be fantastic. All the furniture will be movable, so she’ll (teacher Sandra Meisman) actually have room in her new room to do projects instead of having to do it in the hallway or fit into the gym around P.E.,” Wingard said.
Assistant Principal Cameron Soester said the screen-printing equipment that’s currently in a junior high area will need to be moved because an increasing number of elementary students are about to move to junior high.
It will either go in one of the new spaces or be housed in an outdoor portable classroom that’s currently at the elementary school. Now that the elementary school addition is complete, the portable can be moved to the high school campus.
Construction on the high school addition has been going the past few months, and the project has moved into its second phase.
Wingard said the total cost, estimated at $1.5 million, may increase slightly (up to $200,000), depending on added fees, electrical, heating and cooling issues, fire marshal requirements and the cost of furniture and equipment.
“It should be done by the end of the school year or early summer. We’re hoping to start moving some things into those new rooms sometime in April,” Wingard said.
Happening this week:
The Memorial Health Care Systems Auxiliary Bazaar will be tomorrow, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Seward Family Medical Center lower level Vahle Conference Room. Shop early for Mother’s Day, graduation and Father’s Day. Browse craft items, baked goods, spring and summer decorations, jewelry, gift items and more. All proceeds benefit MHCS.
Seward Memorial Library will host pre-3 story time on Thursdays through April from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Children under age 3 are welcome with an adult caregiver. No registration is required.
Leslie Iwai , an artist and sculptor, will present “Daughter Cells: Inheritance, Separation and Survival” Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m. in the Thom Leadership Education Center Auditorium on the Concordia University campus. She will go in-depth about her latest exhibit, inspired by the research of Dr. Mark Burkard, an oncologist and cell biologist from the University of Wisconsin, and his groundbreaking discovery of a new form of cellular division in human cells. Iwai draws connections between family, loss, disfunction and resilience using word-filled eggshells, threaded steel-paned windows and crocheted cytoskeletons.
On Sunday, March 8, Pfabe will share his findings at Seward Memorial Library during his one-hour presentation “Homicide in Seward County, 1920 to 1947” at 2 p.m. Learn about the history of our community including murders. There will be a time for questions and refreshments will be served.
Sports
Concordia basketball swept the championship games of the GPAC tournament last night. The women defeated Hastings 60-49, and the men beat Dakota Wesleyan 68-66. With the victories, both teams qualified for the NAIA national tournaments. Seedings and pairings will be announced today.
