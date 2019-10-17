Job fair planned in Milford today
The Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership and the Nebraska Department of Labor will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, in the Welsch Center Gym on the Southeast Community College campus in Milford.
The fair is part of an effort to help employees displaced by the closure of Crestview Care Center in Milford and Azria Health Utica, but is also open to the general public.
A similar job fair was held in Utica last week.
Employers set to attend are listed below, and additional employers may be added.
For more information about the job fair, call Kari Janssen with the Nebraska Department of Labor at (402) 223-6060.
Employers scheduled to attend:
• Department of Health and Human Services
• Department of Corrections
• Caring Friends In-Home Care
• Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital
• Tabitha
• Smithfield Farmland
• Heritage Care Center
• Nature’s Variety
• Region V Services
• Constructors Inc.
• Sunrise Country Manor
• Saline Medical Specialties
• U.S. Census Bureau
• Smart Chicken
• Nestle Purina
• Farmers Cooperative
• Allied Universal
• Memorial Health Care Systems
• Wilber Care Center
• Metal-Tech Partners
• Ridgewood Rehabilitation and Care Center
• Greene Place
• Brookdale Seward Heartland Park
• Lancaster Rehabilitation Center
• Department of Veteran Affairs
• Southeast Community College
• Corteva
• Sports Express
• Plains Equipment Group
Technician shares own breast cancer experience
Seward Memorial Hospital Radiology Technician Mandy Cutshall said mammography is a passion of hers.
Cutshall has always been an advocate for getting regular mammograms, even before being diagnosed with breast cancer herself.
“Everybody thinks it’s a disease that’s going to affect somebody else, but we all know somebody that’s afflicted with it,” Cutshall said.
One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, and no one is too young to get breast cancer. Cutshall said the youngest person to get breast cancer was an 8-year-old.
“Make sure you’re doing self breast examinations from the time you turn 18. You should be doing them once a month. If you feel anything you do not think is normal, make sure that you go (to your doctor),” she said.
Cutshall said she encourages everyone to play a big part in their health care.
“Make sure you know your body and you know when something is changing,” Cutshall said. “If you have nipple discharge, that’s a sign. If you have skin changes, it can be a sign. Your pores looking bigger, it’s called the orange peel effect, that’s a sign of breast cancer. Knowing your body and being a proponent of your health care is good.”
Read more of her story HERE.
Today:
The monthly meeting of the Seward Fourth of July Celebration Committee will be Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. in the West Room of the Seward Civic Center. The meeting is free and open to the public. The theme this year is a salute to movies as the committee honors the centennial year of the Seward Rivoli Theater. The Seward Fourth of July Celebration will also recognize the centennial of the League of Women Voters. The committee is in search of a slogan. You can call in suggestions to the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership at (402) 643-4189 or email them to Clark Kolterman at clark.kolterman@sewardschools.org.
Make plans to meet at The Gathering Table (Milford Mennonite Fellowship Hall - 920 F St). The table is set on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month for this complementary meal. Come anytime between 5:30 and 7 p.m. Questions? Call Tim at (402) 761-2244.
Scoreboard
State softball: The Seward softball team upset top-seeded Omaha Skutt 7-1 in the Class B opener but then lost to Wayne 8-0. The Jays will play at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in an elimination game.
Malcolm lost to Fairbury 11-4 in the Class C tournament and will play Kearney Catholic at 9 a.m. Thursday in an elimination game.
District cross country: Area cross country teams will be in action at districts Thursday afternoon. Seward runs at Norris, Milford and Malcolm at Aurora and Centennial at McCool Junction. The top 15 individuals and top three teams in each district earn a trip to the state meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.