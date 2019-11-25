Thursday is Thanksgiving. Are you traveling this year?
What else is happening this week?
The 2019 Christmas LEGO Contest will be Monday, Nov. 25, at the Seward Civic Center. Entries are due that day between 5 and 7 p.m. Judging will be at noon Tuesday, Nov. 26. The entries will be available for viewing until Monday, Dec. 2. Entries must be original creations, not a kit, and built with LEGO, DUPLO, Mega blocks or other LEGO compatible plastic bricks. The required base must be no larger than 24 inches by 24 inches. The completed project may be no more than 4 feet tall. First, second and third places will be awarded in seven categories. For more information, contact Kathleen Peters at (402) 643-4860 or Sue Imig at (402) 643-9747. The contest is sponsored by the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership and Seward Walmart.
The Tuesdays for You luncheon will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, at noon in the Seward Family Medical Center lower level Vahle Conference Room. Lisa Mansur, MD, pulmonary and palliative care specialist at Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic, will present the program. A light lunch will be provided, but an RSVP was required by Nov. 19. Call (402) 646-4707 or email shana.glover@mhcs.us.
On Wednesday, Nov. 27, the Utica Senior Center will celebrate special days in November with bingo at 1 p.m. Heartland Senior Living will host.
On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, St. John Lutheran Church in Seward will host a Thanksgiving dinner in the fellowship hall starting at noon. Everyone is invited. If you need a ride, contact the church at (402) 643-2982 by Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 5 p.m.
Sports headlines
The Concordia women's cross country team finished 12th in the country at the national championships Nov. 22.
The 15th-ranked Concordia University volleyball team now has national tournament opponents to prepare for. On Nov. 24, the NAIA announced pool play assignments for all 32 teams that have advanced to the final site of the 2019 NAIA Volleyball National Championship. The Bulldogs have been placed in Pool C along with No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan University, No. 19 Montana Tech and University of Saint Mary (Kan.).
Pool play will get underway on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Concordia's schedule is:
Tuesday, Dec. 3, vs. No. 19 Montana Tech, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 4, vs. Saint Mary, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5, vs. No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan, 6 p.m.
