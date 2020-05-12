Welcome to May 12, also known as Election Day for Nebraska's state primaries.
Who's on the ballot?
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. all throughout the day. If you prefer voting in person rather than mailing in your ballot, please check your registered location and act accordingly.
Poll workers and voters will be supplied with face masks and sanitary supplies during Election Day. Three names will be on the commissioner list for Seward County including incumbent Becky Paulsen, Darrell Zabrocki and Chad Orwen.
We will have results for you as they come in May 13.
SewCo COVID-19 tracker
Four Corners Health Department is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the district May 11. Seven of the new positives are from York County, and six from Butler County.
The latest cases bring the total COVID-19 cases to 71 in the Four Corners District. York County has 23 positives, Butler County 22, Seward County 17 and Polk County remains at nine.
One case investigation has determined that there has been a low-risk community exposure for those people who were in the Subway (404 E St) in David City, NE, on Monday, May 4, from 10:20 am to 3 pm; Tuesday, May 5, from 10:45 am to 2:30 pm; or Wednesday May 6, from 9:30 am to 3 pm.
This is considered a LOW-RISK exposure because the individual wore a mask during their time at Subway. The team at the Subway location actively disinfects surfaces, promotes handwashing, has installed plexiglass shields, and has a sanitation program in place as part of their infection control protocols. Management at Subway requires social distancing in the venue and the use of masks by staff. In addition, there is no current evidence that takeout or drive-thru meals will increase the chances of getting sick with COVID-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath. Some have experienced a sore throat, a loss of taste and/or smell, headache and extreme tiredness. If you are experiencing these symptoms, call your medical provider to see if you may need to be tested.
Visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov/coronavirus-n-cov to see a copy of the Four Corners Directed Health Measures and associated guidance documents.
Seward County COVID-19 cases on
the rise
COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in the Four Corners Health District, but officials said personal protective equipment is in good supply.
Copies of the relaxed restrictions and guidance documents are available through the Four Corners website, according to Laura McDougall, executive director.
Trying to open
Despite rising numbers, county businesses and organizations are looking for ways to begin returning to normal.
During the weekly briefing May 7, officials presented updates from their respective sectors, ranging from government to non-profits.
John Culver, representing the Seward County commissioners, said the courthouse and west wing remain closed, with the justice center under restricted access. He said the courts are open, with required personnel escorted to the courtroom by on-duty deputies.
The county clerk’s office at the courthouse was fully staffed because the primary election was May 12, but more than 4,000 ballots had already been received by mail. Each voting site was to have a supply of masks and hand sanitizer, provide each in-person voter with their own pencil and maintain the six feet of social distance, he said.
The safety committee was to meet May 8 to discuss a plan for reopening the county buildings.
“It’s pretty fluid right now,” Culver said.
Sharon Powell, Utica village clerk, reported the village is still waiting to see if it can open the pool this summer, with the board to revisit the question at its June 1 meeting.
“We are still holding on to hope,” she said.
