The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will host blood drives Monday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Centennial High School in Utica and at Faith Lutheran Church in Seward Wednesday, Oct. 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Visit NCBB.org or call 1-877-486-9414 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Union Bank and Trust in Seward. Donors will be automatically entered to win a $500 gift card. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Seward Memorial Library will host a session on the Gale Learning Testing & Education Resource Center Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. or 6:30 to 8 p.m. To register, visit sewardlibrary.org or stop in and talk to a librarian.
Tabitha will host a grief support group the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Seward. Call (402) 362-7739 to register. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 8.
The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will meet the second Tuesday of each month. The group is open to anyone who has a family member dealing with dementia. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. at Brookdale Heartland Park.
Weekend scoreboard
Football
Seward 36, Crete 9 (game shortened by weather)
Centennial 40, North Bend Central 25
Malcolm 34, Freeman 6
Fairbury 27, Milford 13
Jamestown 13, Concordia 10 (4OT) (Saturday)
Softball
Southern Nebraska Conference tournament
Centennial 3, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend 2
Milford 9, Centennial 6
Centennial 11, Wilber-Clatonia 4
Fairbury 8, Milford 3 - SNC runner-up
Central Conference tournament
Seward 10, Aurora 4
Seward 5, Northwest 2
Crete 13, Seward 1
Postseason: Seward will play Blue River in Wayne Monday in the first round of subdistrict play.
Volleyball
Seward def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-8, 25-7
Seward def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-16
Seward def. York, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13 - Raymond Central Invite champs
Concordia def. No. 8 Midland 25-21, 25-23, 13-25, 25-17
Today is National Frappe Day. Who knew?
