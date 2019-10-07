VFD hosts open house
The Seward Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual open house Oct. 6, featuring vehicle extraction and flashover demonstrations and fire truck rides.

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will host blood drives Monday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Centennial High School in Utica and at Faith Lutheran Church in Seward Wednesday, Oct. 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Visit NCBB.org or call 1-877-486-9414 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Union Bank and Trust in Seward. Donors will be automatically entered to win a $500 gift card. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org.

Seward Memorial Library will host a session on the Gale Learning Testing & Education Resource Center Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. or 6:30 to 8 p.m. To register, visit sewardlibrary.org or stop in and talk to a librarian.

Tabitha will host a grief support group the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Seward. Call (402) 362-7739 to register. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will meet the second Tuesday of each month. The group is open to anyone who has a family member dealing with dementia. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. at Brookdale Heartland Park.

Annual car show brings visitors to museum
Doug Christie of Lincoln brought his 1951 Chevy to the annual car show at the Seward County Historical Society Museum Oct. 6.

Weekend scoreboard

Football

Seward 36, Crete 9 (game shortened by weather)

Centennial 40, North Bend Central 25

Malcolm 34, Freeman 6

Fairbury 27, Milford 13

Jamestown 13, Concordia 10 (4OT) (Saturday)

Softball

Southern Nebraska Conference tournament

Centennial 3, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend 2

Milford 9, Centennial 6

Centennial 11, Wilber-Clatonia 4

Fairbury 8, Milford 3 - SNC runner-up

Central Conference tournament

Seward 10, Aurora 4

Seward 5, Northwest 2

Crete 13, Seward 1

Postseason: Seward will play Blue River in Wayne Monday in the first round of subdistrict play.

Volleyball

Seward def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-8, 25-7

Seward def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-16

Seward def. York, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13 - Raymond Central Invite champs

Concordia def. No. 8 Midland 25-21, 25-23, 13-25, 25-17

Today is National Frappe Day. Who knew?

Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

Today

74° 47°

Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

Humidity:
30%
Cloud Coverage:
%
Wind:
SSW at 14 mph
Chance of Rain:
0%
UV Index:
4 Moderate
Sunrise:
07:30:48 AM
Sunset:
07:00:47 PM

