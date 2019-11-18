The countdown is on for Thanksgiving - only 11 more days.
What's happening this week?
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse will host a mobile office on Monday, Nov. 18, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Utica Auditorium in Utica. This is a chance to meet a member of Sasse’s staff face-to-face to talk about federal government-related issues.
The Seward County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 10:30 a.m. in its library at the Seward Civic Center. The society’s library is open Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those wishing to search its resources for genealogical and family history.
Improve your online knowledge at Seward Memorial Library Nov. 19, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for a class on learning the basics to Overdrive, in which participants will learn how to download free e-books and audiobooks through the library’s online collection, or 6:30 to 8 p.m. for a class on “Google” where participants will learn tips on how to create and share work using Google Suites. To register, visit sewardlibrary.org or talk to a librarian.
The Concordia IMPROVables will perform Monday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. in the studio theater on Concordia University’s campus. The group is a student improvisational theater group.
When you go on a mission trip you soon learn you are not in control. A panel of five Concordia University students who have been on different mission trips will speak about how it changed their lives and why others might consider going on a mission trip. Dr. John Mehl will moderate the panel on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. in the Thom Auditorium. He is the executive director of Mission of Christ Network and an adjunct instructor at Concordia. He has served in Russia, Germany and Hong Kong. This event is free and open to the public.
Weekend scoreboard
The top-ranked Bulldogs absorbed Briar Cliff’s best shot in the opening quarter and eventually turned Nov. 16’s game into another runaway victory. Concordia drained 19 3-point field goals in a 113-59 win over the Chargers inside Walz Arena.
The Bulldogs held the lead just about all the way through Nov. 16’s GPAC clash – until the clock read all zeroes. Nick Hoyt stunned the Bulldogs with a game-winning buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the left corner. Visiting Briar Cliff celebrated a 70-69 win in a nail-biter inside Walz Arena.
